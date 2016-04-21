BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Biogen Inc
* Biogen reports first quarter 2016 revenues of $2.7 billion
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $4.79
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $4.43
* Q1 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.75 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $4.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Tecfidera revenue $945.9 million (not $744.3 million) versus $824.9 million last year
* Q1 Tysabri revenue $288.2 million versus. $462.6 million
* Qtrly total Avonex revenue $564 million versus $693 million
* Qtrly Plegridy revenue $106 million versus $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7