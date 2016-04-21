LONDON, April 21 (IFR) - The Basel Committee has outlined
new standards that banks should adopt for measuring interest
rate risk in their banking books, set to come into force from
2018.
Rates in most developed markets are at record lows, with
several jurisdictions even charging banks - through negative
rates - to keep their money at central banks.
However, rates are expected to normalize in the medium term,
which banking supervisors reckon is likely to increase the risk
of defaults. That means institutions could be required to
bolster their capital and increase provisions for bad loans,
possibly dampening bank earnings.
In the new recommended standards, the Basel Committee has
stepped back from specific quantitative measures first suggested
last June.
Instead it has recommended that supervisors require banks in
their jurisdictions to give more details on their banking book
so the market has more information to assess this risk. The new
regime will come into effect from 2018.
The committee has not revised the way it looks at interest
rate risk since 2004, when it issued principles on how to manage
and supervise this risk. The principles set out supervisory
expectations for banks' identification, measurement, monitoring
and control of this risk, as well as its supervision.
The new standards give more extensive guidance on how banks
should manage this risk and develop stress scenarios to model
for changes in rates. This will involve enhanced disclosure
requirements so that there is more consistency across banks in
measuring rate risks.
As part of the enhanced disclosure, banks will be required
to deliver quantitative measures to show how their risks will
change if there is an interest rate shock, and could involve
supervisors giving banks a standardised framework to follow.
The new standards are expected to identify "outlier" banks
that are particularly exposed to the risk of interest rate
shocks, and might have to boost their Tier 1 capital if such
shocks hit.
The committee has acknowledged that comparing banks'
interest rate risks is tricky since loan products and customer
behaviours vary greatly between jurisdictions.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)