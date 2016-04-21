April 21 Groupe Fnac Sa

* Q1 revenue 839 million eur

* Group's consolidated revenues increased by 0.5% at constant exchange rates for q1

* Group's consolidated revenues amounted to eur 839 million in 1st quarter, or a decrease of 0.6 pct.

* In longer term, FNAC, on a stand-alone basis and irrespective of Darty deal, confirms operating profitability target of above 3 pct