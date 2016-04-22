Russia c.bank's Yudayeva says risks linked to OFZ market low
MOSCOW, April 13 Risks linked to possible outflows from Russia's OFZ market are low, the central bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.
April 22 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Said on Thursday had successfully placed issue of senior secured bonds 600 million Swedish crowns ($73.7 million) pursuant to a bond frame up to 750 million crowns
* The bonds, maturing in April 2020, will bear floating coupon of 3 months Stibor + 6.25 pct (paid quarterly)
* Will use proceeds from transaction for refinancing of existing corporate bond loans and to facilitate continued growth
($1 = 8.1380 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved an issue of non-convertible debentures worth 1.50 billion rupees plus green shoe option of 3.50 billion rupees