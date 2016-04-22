April 22 OVS SpA :

* Reported on Thursday that it executed agreement with its parent company Gruppo Coin SpA for management of a store in Verona

* The consideration for the management agreement is 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million)

($1 = 0.8850 euros)