April 22Unibail-Rodamco SE :

* Announced on Thursday that the consolidated turnover for the first quarter of 2016 amounted to 521.1 million euros ($588.84 million), an increase of +5.8 percent compared to the same period last year

* Q1 gross rental income 456.6 million euros compared to 419.0 million euros last year

