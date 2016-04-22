Russia c.bank's Yudayeva says risks linked to OFZ market low
MOSCOW, April 13 Risks linked to possible outflows from Russia's OFZ market are low, the central bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.
April 22Unibail-Rodamco SE :
* Announced on Thursday that the consolidated turnover for the first quarter of 2016 amounted to 521.1 million euros ($588.84 million), an increase of +5.8 percent compared to the same period last year
* Q1 gross rental income 456.6 million euros compared to 419.0 million euros last year
* Says approved an issue of non-convertible debentures worth 1.50 billion rupees plus green shoe option of 3.50 billion rupees