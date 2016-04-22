April 22 HWA AG :

* Said on Thursday increased its FY revenue from 64.1 million euros ($72.41 million) to 83.6 million euros

* FY EBIT rose from 1.4 million euros to 5.1 million euros

* FY net profit for the year improved from 0.7 million euros to 3.4 million euros

* To propose the distribution of a dividend to the shareholders of 0.33 euros per share for 2015

* Expects further positive development in the 2016, revenue is expected to improve while the EBIT margin remains largely stable

($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)