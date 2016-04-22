UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 22 AccorHotels annual shareholders meeting
* AccorHotels CEO Sebastien Bazin says that Chinese group Jin Jiang backs AccorHotels strategy.
* Jin Jiang chairman's representative at the AGM says Jin Jiang is keen to seize opportunities to develop
* Jin Jiang chairman's representative at the AGM says group shares Accor's vision to expand globally and in digital
* Jin Jiang owns 14.98 pct of AccorHotels, 13.07 pct of voting rights
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.