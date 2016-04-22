Bank Muscat Q1 net profit edges up 1.1 percent
DUBAI, April 13 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose.
** OGK-2 sets first coupon benchmark rate for 7.5 billion rouble ($113.74 million) bonds with 5 years maturity period at 10.60-10.85 pct per annum corresponding to yield rate of 10.88-11.14 pct per annum Source text for Eikon:
For further company coverage ($1 = 65.9400 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, April 13 A group of private equity companies have bid around 200 billion Swedish crowns ($22.3 billion) for the hygiene arm of tissue and forestry products firm SCA, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter said, citing unnamed sources.