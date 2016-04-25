UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Said on Friday has completed private placement of 23.6 million Norwegian crowns ($2.86 million) towards certain existing shareholders and external investors through issuance of 11.8 million new shares at subscription price of 2 crowns per share
* Company has raised about 12.9 million crowns in cash and about 10.7 million crowns through conversion of debt Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2404 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.