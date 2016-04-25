S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits hit record in March
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits rose for a third month to hit a record high in March, central bank data showed on Friday, as dollar-denominated deposits spiked.
April 25 Kampa SA :
* Said on Saturday that Piotr Bolesta has been delegated to act as the company's CEO
* Bolesta to replace Olaf Grelowski, who has been appointed the company's vice chairman of the management board Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits rose for a third month to hit a record high in March, central bank data showed on Friday, as dollar-denominated deposits spiked.
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :