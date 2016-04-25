BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Said on Saturday FY operating income 6.9 million euros ($7.8 million) versus 6.6 million euros a year ago
* FY EBITDA 1.4 million euros versus 1.8 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1VwPPS6
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing