Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 25Polish Services Group SA :
* Said on Friday that it has written down the value of investments in two companies, TelePL Sp. z o.o. and TeleDID Sp. z o.o., by 8.6 million zlotys ($2.2 million) in total
* Has cut the value of its investment in TelePL by 7.1 million zlotys and the value of investment in TeleDID by 1.5 million zlotys
* Says its financial statements are still being revised by auditors and the above figures might change
* The write downs will affect the company's consolidated FY 2015 financial statements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8978 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order