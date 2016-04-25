April 25Polish Services Group SA :

* Said on Friday that it has written down the value of investments in two companies, TelePL Sp. z o.o. and TeleDID Sp. z o.o., by 8.6 million zlotys ($2.2 million) in total

* Has cut the value of its investment in TelePL by 7.1 million zlotys and the value of investment in TeleDID by 1.5 million zlotys

* Says its financial statements are still being revised by auditors and the above figures might change

* The write downs will affect the company's consolidated FY 2015 financial statements

($1 = 3.8978 zlotys)