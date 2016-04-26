April 26 Atea ASA :

* Q1 revenue 7.25 billion Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 7.08 billion crowns), an increase of 11.5 pct compared with last year

* Q1 EBITDA ex. items 209 million crowns (Reuters poll 209 million crowns)

* Expects continued growth in IT infrastructure market, as organizations invest in new IT solutions to enhance productivity

* Expects financial performance in Denmark to improve during 2016 based on a recovery in sales and a continued focus on cost management

* Sees continued solid financial performance from its Swedish business in 2016, although at lower revenue growth rates than in recent years

* Sees flat revenue development in the Baltics for 2016

* Sees its business performance in Norway to improve in 2016