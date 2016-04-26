MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints Andre Boulanger as Russia country chief
PARIS, April 14 BNP Paribas has appointed Andre Boulanger as its new Russia country chief, the French bank said on Friday.
April 26 Quest for Growth NV :
* Said on Monday it will issue a maximum of 3,843,316 new ordinary shares
* Issue price public subscription offer: 7.00 euros per ordinary share
* Existing shareholders can subscribe to 1 new ordinary share per 3 existing shares; new shareholders can acquire preference rights ond subscribe to 1 new ordinary share per 3 preference rights
* NAV per share at March 31, 2016: 9.21 euros ($10.37)
Source text: bit.ly/23XLjRu Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, April 14 BNP Paribas has appointed Andre Boulanger as its new Russia country chief, the French bank said on Friday.
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise to 170-180 million yuan ($24.69-26.14 million) from 79.1 million yuan year ago