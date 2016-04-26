April 26 Quest for Growth NV :

* Said on Monday it will issue a maximum of 3,843,316 new ordinary shares

* Issue price public subscription offer: 7.00 euros per ordinary share

* Existing shareholders can subscribe to 1 new ordinary share per 3 existing shares; new shareholders can acquire preference rights ond subscribe to 1 new ordinary share per 3 preference rights

* NAV per share at March 31, 2016: 9.21 euros ($10.37)

($1 = 0.8879 euros)