* Said on Monday that it has launched negotiations to sell its entire 63.17 pct stake in Novita to Israel-based Vaporjet Ltd.

* Has signed a letter of intent with Vaporjet concerning the sale

* Vaporjet is an investor which produces spunlace fabrics

* Vaporjet plans to make a bid for 100 pct stake in Novita at 52.4 zlotys ($13.4) per share

* Lentex said that it has decided to sell the stake as its merger with Novita had not come through and the synergy effects had not been sufficient

