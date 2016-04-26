April 26 B/E Aerospace Inc :

* Says Q1 revenues of $717 million increased 4 percent as compared with prior year period

* B/E Aerospace first quarter results exceed expectations; revenues up 4%, net earnings up 6%, EPS up 10%; raises 2016 financial guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.81

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.25

* Says now expect 2016 revenue growth of approximately 4 percent

* Says increased quarterly dividend 10 percent to $0.21 per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)