April 26 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that it resolved to admit to trade on its regulated market series A and B shares and rights on series B shares of Master Pharm SA IPO-MRH.WA

* MASTER PHARM will list 18.5 million series A shares and 3.0 million series B shares as well as 3.0 million rights on series B shares on WSE's main market

* The nominal value of shares and rights on shares is 0.01 zloty each

