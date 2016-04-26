April 26 (Reuters) -

** OGK-2 has further narrowed first coupon benchmark rate for its five-year 7.5 billion rouble ($113.09 million) bonds to 10.20-10.40 pct from previous range of 10.25-10.50 and 10.60-10.85 pct per annum

