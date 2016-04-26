BRIEF-China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone sees Q1 net profit up sharply
April 14 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
April 26 (Reuters) -
** OGK-2 has further narrowed first coupon benchmark rate for its five-year 7.5 billion rouble ($113.09 million) bonds to 10.20-10.40 pct from previous range of 10.25-10.50 and 10.60-10.85 pct per annum
For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 66.3170 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
April 14 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
BEIJING, April 14 China's central bank says outstanding personal mortgages totaled 19.1 trillion yuan ($2.77 trillion) at the end of the first quarter, state-owned newspaper Securities Times reported on Friday, citing an official at the People's Bank of China.