BRIEF-Armada Bilgisayar starts talks with Kaspersky Lab for distribution agreement
Starts talks with Kaspersky Lab for distribution agreement
April 26 High Co SA :
* Q1 gross profit of 20.4 million euros, up 14.1 pct at constant scope
* Upgrades 2016 guidance
* Raises 2016 gross profit target from over 4 pct to over 6 pct at constant scope
* Upgrades 2016 guidance

* Raises 2016 gross profit target from over 4 pct to over 6 pct at constant scope

* Raises 2016 operating margin target from over or equal to +80 bps to over or equal to +100 bps
ROME, April 14 A Rome court on Friday suspended a lower court ruling that had blocked the use of smart phone apps for Uber cars in Italy.