BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage:
April 26 Rosgosstrakh :
* FY 2015 net loss 4.65 billion roubles versus profit of 4.24 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 insurance gross premiums 162.84 billion roubles versus 142.93 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 earned insurance premiums, net reinsurance 139.08 billion roubles versus 108.82 billion roubles year ago
* Says that on Dec. 31, 2015 it acquired 49 percent stake in KS-Holding CJSC (Russia) and its subsidiaries for 6.43 billion roubles
Source text - bit.ly/1VUJ8t5
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage:
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage: