April 26 Rosgosstrakh :

* FY 2015 net loss 4.65 billion roubles versus profit of 4.24 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 insurance gross premiums 162.84 billion roubles versus 142.93 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 earned insurance premiums, net reinsurance 139.08 billion roubles versus 108.82 billion roubles year ago

* Says that on Dec. 31, 2015 it acquired 49 percent stake in KS-Holding CJSC (Russia) and its subsidiaries for 6.43 billion roubles

