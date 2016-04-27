April 27 Banking and insurance lobby group Finance Norway said in a statement:

* Says has agreed wage deal with employees in Finance Sector Union (Finansforbundet), while negotiations continue with the Confederation of Trade Unions (LO)

* Says talks with LO to continue on April 28

* Finansforbundet in separate statement confirmed the deal and said it implied an overall wage increase in 2016 of 2.4 percent, in line with deal struck earlier by workers in manufacturing industries (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)