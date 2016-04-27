April 27 Altus TFI SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its management has recommended to transfer 90 pct of FY 2015 net profit in the amount of 55.5 million zlotys ($14.3 million) to the company's supplementary capital

* Its shareholders may allocate funds from the supplementary capital for financing of the share repurchase

* It has also decided to spend the remaining 10 pct of FY net profit, 6.2 million zlotys, on social causes

* The management's plans have been approved by the supervisory board

* The final decision on FY 2015 net profit allocation will be taken at the company's general meeting of shareholders called for June 30

($1 = 3.8711 zlotys)