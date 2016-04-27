BRIEF-Youzu Interactive's 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
April 27Intertainment AG :
* Said on Tuesday postpones publication of financial statements for financial year 2015 and also the date for Annual General Meeting
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement