STOCKHOLM, April 27 Unibet says:

** Gross winnings revenue of GBP 122.4(76.1) million for the first quarter of 2016 vs 111 million seen in Reuters poll

** EBITDA for the first quarter of 2016 was GBP 27.6 (14.4) million vs 24.8 million seen in Reuters poll

** Profit before tax for the first quarter of 2016 amounted to GBP 22.5 (11.3) vs 20.8 million in poll

** Number of active customers at the end of the quarter was 1,007,365 (612,269)