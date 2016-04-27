UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, April 27 Unibet says:
** Gross winnings revenue of GBP 122.4(76.1) million for the first quarter of 2016 vs 111 million seen in Reuters poll
** EBITDA for the first quarter of 2016 was GBP 27.6 (14.4) million vs 24.8 million seen in Reuters poll
** Profit before tax for the first quarter of 2016 amounted to GBP 22.5 (11.3) vs 20.8 million in poll
** Number of active customers at the end of the quarter was 1,007,365 (612,269)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.