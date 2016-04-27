Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27ams AG :
* Said on Tuesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, ams-TAOS USA was awarded $77 million in damages from United States-based Intersil Corporation, including $10 million in exemplary damages
* Decision comes after 2015 four-week trial in which jurors in the federal Eastern District of Texas found in favor of ams-TAOS on all claims against Intersil
* Final judgement which will be entered on a later date can, however, be appealed
* Ams is therefore not able to estimate a time frame for conclusion of the case or recovery of damages awarded
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order