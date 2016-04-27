April 27 DTP SA :

* Said on Tuesday that in a tender offer for the company's shares PRA Group Polska Sp. z o.o. acquired 35,618,782 shares representing 99.73 percent stake in DTP

* In the tender offer Aegon PTE SA sold its entire 6.08 percent stake in DTP

* On April 21, Paged Capital Sp. z o.o., unit of Paged SA , sold 17,668,566 shares of DTP to PRA GROUP POLSKA Sp. z o.o. at 4.90 zloty ($1.3) per share

* The tender offer was announced on Feb. 29

* PRA Group Polska sp. z o.o. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PRA Group, Inc.

