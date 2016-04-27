Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :
* Q1 revenue 24.8 million euros ($28.04 million) versus 15.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit 8.3 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order