April 27 Sanwil Holding SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on April 20, AGIO RB FIZ sold 399,009 shares representing 4.78 percent stake in Sanwil Holding

* After the transaction, AGIO RB FIZ does not hold any shares of the company

* RDI LLC raised its stake in Sanwil Holding to 9.75 percent stake from 4.98 percent

* RDI LLC is unit affiliated to Adam Buchajski

