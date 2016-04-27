April 27 Power Media SA :

* Said on Tuesday that signed a deal with Polsat Media Biuro Reklamy Sp. z o.o. sp. k for the delivery and implementation of software and technical support

* The net value of the deal is 545,000 zlotys ($141,078) and the support services are valued at 72,000 zlotys for each calendar year

