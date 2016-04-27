April 27 Pharol SGPS SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved the termination of registration of its ordinary shares and American depositary shares on the United States Securities Exchange

* Said that its ADR's would be traded over-the-counter in the United States

* Company's ordinary shares would continue to be listed on the Euronext Lisbon

(Gdynia Newsroom)