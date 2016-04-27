British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 (Reuters) -
** Gazprombank is conducting a secondary placement of 11-th series bonds for up to 3 billion roubles ($45.82 million)
** Price benchmark is 100.10-100.20 percent of the nominal value
** The book building and placement is set for April 28
For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 65.4750 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)