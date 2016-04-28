BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Methanex Corp :
* Q1 total sales 2.12 million tonnes
* Methanex reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 production of 1,639,000 tonnes
* Traditional methanol demand was relatively flat in quarter due to a seasonal decline in China and weaker demand in Brazil
* Sales of Methanex-produced methanol were 1,529,000 tonnes in Q1 of 2016 compared with 1,372,000 in Q4 of 2015
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.