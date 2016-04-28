April 27 Methanex Corp :

* Q1 total sales 2.12 million tonnes

* Methanex reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 production of 1,639,000 tonnes

* Traditional methanol demand was relatively flat in quarter due to a seasonal decline in China and weaker demand in Brazil

* Sales of Methanex-produced methanol were 1,529,000 tonnes in Q1 of 2016 compared with 1,372,000 in Q4 of 2015

