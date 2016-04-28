BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 Brighter publ AB :
* Said on Wednesday made decision to issue 4.6 million shares without preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Issue has been subscribed by consortium of private investors led by Capensor Capital
* Subscription price is 2.33 Swedish crowns ($0.2882) per share
* Proceeds of 10.5 million crowns will be used to strengthen its financial position
* Subscription price represents a premium of 15 percent against average last 10 days volume weighted stock price
* Has been granted loan of 10.5 million crowns by subscribing consortium
* Loan runs through 1 year with annual interest of 10 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.0837 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.