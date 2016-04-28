BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Triton Development SA :
* Said on Wednesday that AGIO RB FIZ sold its entire 12.03 percent stake (765,866 shares) in Triton Development on April 21
* on April 21 RDI LLC acquired 12.03 percent stake in Triton Development
* AGIO RB FIZ is a fund managed by AgioFunds TFI SA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.