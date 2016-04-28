BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Airesis SA :
* Said on Wednesday FY total revenue 117.56 million Swiss francs ($121.38 million) vs 122.29 million francs year ago
* FY EBITDA -9.44 million francs vs -0.47 million francs year ago
* FY net result attributable to shareholders -10.03 million francs vs -3.72 million francs year ago
Source text - bit.ly/1T6douH
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9685 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.