Federal Reserve approves United Bankshares buyout of Cardinal Bank
WASHINGTON, April 7 The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
April 28 Avery Dennison Corp :
* Says acquisition is expected to have an immaterial impact to earnings per share in 2016
* Avery dennison to acquire Mactac Europe
* Says will acquire european business of Mactac , for purchase price of 200 million Euros including assumed debt
* Deal expected to have immaterial impact to earnings per share in 2016 and be approximately ten cents accretive to EPS in 2017
* Says will maintain Mactac brand for graphic films
* Says to fund acquisition with existing cash and credit facilities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 7 The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: