April 28 Avery Dennison Corp :

* Says acquisition is expected to have an immaterial impact to earnings per share in 2016

* Avery dennison to acquire Mactac Europe

* Says will acquire european business of Mactac , for purchase price of 200 million Euros including assumed debt

* Deal expected to have immaterial impact to earnings per share in 2016 and be approximately ten cents accretive to EPS in 2017

* Says will maintain Mactac brand for graphic films

* Says to fund acquisition with existing cash and credit facilities

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)