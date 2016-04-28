BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 Ossur hf :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 sales of $114 million versus $114 million year ago
* Q1 EBITDA was $19 million versus $21 million year ago
* Q1 net profit was $9 million versus $9 million year ago
* Financial guidance for the full year of 2016 is unchanged
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.