BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Said on Wednesday had entered on April 27 into agreement with Gjensidige Forsikring ASA , whereby Gjensidige acquires the company's insurance portfolio in Sweden
* Purchase consideration is 200 million Swedish crowns ($24.82 million)
* Said had also entered into share purchase agreement for repurchase of Vardia Norge AS and its distribution business
* Vardia Norge AS had been divested due to capital considerations as part of restructuring announced on Aug. 11, 2015
* Upon completion of transactions, the company is expected to have a solvency ratio in excess of the Board's comfort target level of 130 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.0588 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.