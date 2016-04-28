April 28 (Reuters) -

** Bank Vozrozhdenie may conduct secondary public offering (SPO) of the part of shares held by its main shareholder, Promsvyazcapital, to increase free float, Promsvyazbank press service said

** "We are aiming to keep Bank Vozrozhdenie's shares in the higher quotation list (on the Moscow Exchange)... To do this, it is necessary to increase free float by about 15 pct more" - it said

** One of the ways to achieve this aim could be SPO of part of shares held by Promsvyazcapital, which belongs to Ananyev brothers

** Group promises to define its plans in summer of 2016

(Reorted by Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, translated by Gdynia newsroom)