April 28 Polish Financial Supervision Authority
(KNF):
* Said on Tuesday that the deadline for filing application
for review of an administrative decision of March 22 by Alterco
SA expired on April 22
* Based on the decision from March 22, KNF
decided to indefinitely exclude from trading on the Warsaw Stock
Exchange (WSE) Alterco's shares
* KNF ruled that the exclusion of the company's securities
from trade would be effective 30 days after the date on which
this decision becomes final
* Said that to date it has not received the company's
request for a retrial and therefore the last day of trading of
the company's shares will be May 23
* Said the company might have sent the request for the
retrial via post before April 22, therefore there is a
possibility that the request will reach KNF in the next few days
and the case will need to be reconsidered
