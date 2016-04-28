April 28 Portugal' second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI, said in a statement on Thursday:

* First-quarter profit rose 48 percent to 45.8 million euros ($51.95 million).

* Net interest income up 8.8 percent at 167.8 million euros

* Analysts surveyed by reuters had predicted, on average, a net profit of 57 million euros and net interest income of 162 million euros.

* Common equity Tier 1 ratio at the end of the quarter was 10.8 percent under phasing-in criteria and 10.0 percent fully-implemented, versus 10.9 and 9.8 percent respectively in December.

* Net operating revenue rose 5.9 percent to 296.7 million euros.

* Credit at risk ratio dropped to 4.7 percent from 5 percent, impairments coverage of credit at risk up at 88 percent. Source text for Eikon: (here) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)