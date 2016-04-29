Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 Gemalto NV :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 691 million euros ($786.98 million), up +1 pct at historical exchange rates and flat at constant exchange rates
* 2016 outlook confirmed
* For 2016, Gemalto expects to generate a +1.5 percentage point gross margin increase
* "We confirm the improvement in our gross margin this quarter towards achieving our 2016 and 2017 objectives" - CEO Source text: bit.ly/1VEko8r Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order