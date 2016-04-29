April 29 Gemalto NV :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 691 million euros ($786.98 million), up +1 pct at historical exchange rates and flat at constant exchange rates

* 2016 outlook confirmed

* For 2016, Gemalto expects to generate a +1.5 percentage point gross margin increase

* "We confirm the improvement in our gross margin this quarter towards achieving our 2016 and 2017 objectives" - CEO Source text: bit.ly/1VEko8r Further company coverage:

