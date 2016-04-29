DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 29 Airopack Technology Group AG :
* FY prelim net sales 7.996 million euros ($9.11 million) versus 7.210 million euros year ago
* Prelim FY EBIT loss 12.6 million euros versus loss 5.9 million euros year ago
* FY net result -16.256 million euros versus -6.529 million euros year ago
* Airopack technology group receives extension from six swiss exchange for publishing its 2015 annual report
* Six swiss exchange has granted extension until May 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.