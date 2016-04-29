April 29 Airopack Technology Group AG :

* FY prelim net sales 7.996 million euros ($9.11 million) versus 7.210 million euros year ago

* Prelim FY EBIT loss 12.6 million euros versus loss 5.9 million euros year ago

* FY net result -16.256 million euros versus -6.529 million euros year ago

* Airopack technology group receives extension from six swiss exchange for publishing its 2015 annual report

Six swiss exchange has granted extension until May 31, 2016