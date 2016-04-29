UPDATE 4-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
April 29 Medcomtech SA :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 revenue up 14 percent at 23.0 million euros ($26.2 million) versus year ago
* FY net profit after discontinued operations down 31 percent at 395,000 euros versus year ago
* FY EBITDA down 9 percent at 2.8 million euros versus year ago
* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS