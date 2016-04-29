April 29 EuKedos SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it bought through unit Edos Srl a residence for the elderly in Lombardy

* The acquisition will involve initial investment of 5.5 million euros ($6.27 million), price of the property included

($1 = 0.8778 euros)