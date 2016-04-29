April 29EYEMAXX Real Estate AG :

* Said on Thursday it started the biggest project in company's history with a volume of 160 million euros ($182 million)

* "Postquadrat" project will be developed in joint venture with Austrian partner

* Completion of the project is expected in 2019

