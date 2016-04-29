BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29EYEMAXX Real Estate AG :
* Said on Thursday it started the biggest project in company's history with a volume of 160 million euros ($182 million)
* "Postquadrat" project will be developed in joint venture with Austrian partner
* Completion of the project is expected in 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: