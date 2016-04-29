April 29 Pharol SGPS SA :

* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 net loss of 693.9 million euros ($790.5 million) versus loss 302.8 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 negative EBITDA 16.2 million euros versus negative EBITDA 26.6 million euros year ago

* Said that net loss mainly reflects 600 million euro losses in investments in joint ventures and associates, including the impairment of 226 million euros in the investment in Brazil's Oi, as well as a 79 million euro reduction in the fair value of the Call Option in Oi and operational costs of 16 million euros

