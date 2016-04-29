BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 U.C.A. AG :
* Said on Thursday FY 2015 sales and other operating revenues in the amount of 79 thousand euros ($89,942) (prev. year 126 thousand euros)
* FY 2015 net income of 184 thousand euros (prev. year 1.483 million euros)
($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share