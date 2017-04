April 29 Value Management & Research AG :

* Said on Thursday posted a group loss of 474,000 euros($539,506.80) in FY 2015, compared to profit of 347,000 euros year ago

* FY net commisions income was 2.04 million euros vs 2.22 million euros year ago

